Diwali 2024: One World Trade Center illuminates in colourful lights to celebrate ‘festival of lights’ | Watch

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a major Hindu festival celebrated by millions around the world.

Published30 Oct 2024, 07:30 AM IST
One World Trade Center lit up in lights of radiant colours ahead of Diwali.
One World Trade Center lit up in lights of radiant colours ahead of Diwali.

The tallest building in the US, One World Trade Center, was illuminated with vibrant colors in celebration of Diwali.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden conveyed Diwali greetings to the public, emphasising the festival's significance and noting that it is proudly celebrated at the White House today.

He highlighted the contributions of the South Asian American community to American life, stating that it is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world.

Addressing the White House Diwali Celebrations on Monday (local time), the US President said, "The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life."

"Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House," he added.

The US President further recalled the time when he and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the first Diwali celebration at the Vice President's residence in 2016. He touted the diversity of his administration, including current Vice President Kamala Harris as well as US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Diwali celebrations at the White House started with President George W. Bush in 2003 and have featured notable moments like President Barack Obama lighting a diya in the Oval Office and then-Vice President Biden hosting a reception in 2016.

President Donald Trump upheld the Diwali tradition in 2017 by lighting a diya with his daughter Ivanka and Indian American members of his administration. However, in 2018, the important midterm elections interrupted the longstanding tradition of formal Diwali events at the White House.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a major Hindu festival celebrated by millions around the world. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, commemorating the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom after defeating the demon king Ravana.

The festival typically lasts five days and is marked by the lighting of oil lamps (diyas), fireworks, and the decoration of homes with colorful rangoli designs. Families come together to exchange gifts, enjoy festive meals, and perform prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Diwali fosters a spirit of joy, unity, and renewal, making it a cherished celebration across cultures and communities.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Diwali 2024: One World Trade Center illuminates in colourful lights to celebrate 'festival of lights' | Watch

