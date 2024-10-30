Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a major Hindu festival celebrated by millions around the world.

The tallest building in the US, One World Trade Center, was illuminated with vibrant colors in celebration of Diwali.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden conveyed Diwali greetings to the public, emphasising the festival's significance and noting that it is proudly celebrated at the White House today.

He highlighted the contributions of the South Asian American community to American life, stating that it is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world.

Addressing the White House Diwali Celebrations on Monday (local time), the US President said, "The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life."

"Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House," he added.

The US President further recalled the time when he and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the first Diwali celebration at the Vice President's residence in 2016. He touted the diversity of his administration, including current Vice President Kamala Harris as well as US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Diwali celebrations at the White House started with President George W. Bush in 2003 and have featured notable moments like President Barack Obama lighting a diya in the Oval Office and then-Vice President Biden hosting a reception in 2016.

President Donald Trump upheld the Diwali tradition in 2017 by lighting a diya with his daughter Ivanka and Indian American members of his administration. However, in 2018, the important midterm elections interrupted the longstanding tradition of formal Diwali events at the White House.

