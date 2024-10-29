‘Diwali is proudly celebrated in White House,’ US President Joe Biden extends greetings ahead of November 5 election

US President Joe Biden conveyed Diwali greetings to the public, emphasising the festival's significance and noting that it is proudly celebrated at the White House today.

He highlighted the contributions of the South Asian American community to American life, stating that it is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world.

Addressing the White House Diwali Celebrations on Monday (local time), the US President said, "The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life."

"Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House," he added.

The President emphasised the significance of the moment, highlighting that the country is at an "inflection point" and urging attendees not to take the 'Idea of America' for granted.

In reflecting on the challenges facing American democracy, he recognised the ongoing debates and dissent that come with a diverse society, but underscored the importance of unity and an understanding of history.

"This is not my house; this is your house...Today we face an inflection point...Every once in a few generations we are reminded to not take the Idea of America for granted... American Democracy has never been easy. In a country as diverse as ours, we debate, we dissent... but the key is, we never lose sight of how we got here and why," Biden said.

The US President further recalled the time when he and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the first Diwali celebration at the Vice President's residence in 2016. He touted the diversity of his administration, including current Vice President Kamala Harris as well as US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

"Only in America is everything possible," Biden said at the end.

Over the years, the Bidens' Diwali celebration has added a unique touch to this luminous tradition. The celebration, characterised by lights, colour, music, and dancing, also features traditional performances and dancers.

Diwali celebrations at the White House started with President George W. Bush in 2003 and have featured notable moments like President Barack Obama lighting a diya in the Oval Office and then-Vice President Biden hosting a reception in 2016.

President Donald Trump upheld the Diwali tradition in 2017 by lighting a diya with his daughter Ivanka and Indian American members of his administration. However, in 2018, the important midterm elections interrupted the longstanding tradition of formal Diwali events at the White House.