Diwali festival named state holiday in California; Indian-American community lauds move, thanks Governor Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially signed Assembly Bill 268 into law, adding Diwali to the state's list of recognised holidays. The Indian-American community lauded the move and thanked the Governor.

Advertisement

The new law allows public schools and community colleges to close in observance of Diwali, if they choose to. It also permits state employees, as well as certain employees in community colleges and public schools, to take paid time off for the holiday, according to ANI. Additionally, the bill encourages educational institutions across the state to incorporate activities that acknowledge and celebrate the significance and cultural meaning of Diwali.

Ajay Bhutoria, former advisor to President Joe Biden for the AANHPI Commission, a prominent Silicon Valley entrepreneur, philanthropist, and strong advocate for the Indian American community, lauded the decision.

“Thank you Gavin Newsom, Governor for Making Diwali a California State Holiday by signing AB 268 Huge thanks to Assembly member Ash Kalra and Darshana Patel for championing this bill and taking to finish line , celebrating light, unity and our diverse communities [sic],” Bhutoria said on X.

Advertisement

'Powerful affirmation of Indian diaspora's enduring legacy in Golden State' In a statement, he said, “Today marks a radiant milestone in California's journey toward true inclusivity and cultural celebration. As Governor Newsom signs AB 268 into law, we honor the tireless leadership of Assemblymember Ash Kalra and Assemblymember Darshana Patel, whose vision and bipartisan collaboration have illuminated the path for this historic achievement.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom escalate feud with online meme war

"Diwali, our cherished Festival of Lights, embodies the eternal victory of hope over hardship, unity over division, and knowledge over ignorance--a message that resonates deeply with the nearly one million South Asians who call California home and contribute immensely to its innovation, economy, and spirit," he further stated.

Bhutoria emphasised, “This recognition is more than a holiday; it's a powerful affirmation of the Indian diaspora's enduring legacy in the Golden State. From tech trailblazers in Silicon Valley to healthcare heroes in Southern California, our community has woven threads of resilience and diversity into the fabric of American excellence. By granting state employees paid time off and empowering schools to observe this sacred day, AB 268 ensures families can fully embrace traditions like lighting diyas, crafting rangoli, and sharing stories of renewal--without the shadows of work or deadlines.”

Advertisement

He added, "I extend my deepest gratitude to Governor Newsom for championing equity and joy in our multicultural tapestry. To Assemblymembers Kalra and Patel, your advocacy has not only brightened Diwali for generations but also inspired a nation to celebrate our shared light. As we approach Diwali on October 20, let this moment kindle greater pride, belonging, and harmony for all Californians. Shubh Deepavali--may the lamps of progress continue to glow!"