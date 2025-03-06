DJ Daniel, teenage Secret Service agent battling cancer, hugs Donald Trump at oval office | Watch viral video

The youngest United States Secret Service Agent, DJ Daniel, met President Donald Trump at oval office on Wednesday. Thirteen-year-old Daniel, who is battling brain cancer, thanked Trump and shared a warm hug with the president.

“There is one more thing I have got for you, a big hug,” said Daniel while moving towards Trump and embracing him as a gesture of of gratitude.

DJ Daniel hugs Donald Trump | Watch

DJ Daniel is the newest and youngest member of the US Secret Service, after Donald Trump announced his addition in the agency on Tuesday.

"Tonight, DJ Daniel, we are going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Daniel was diagnosed with a deadly brain cancer at a young age and doctors had already warned him that he has limited time left. But Daniel never lost hope and underwent atleast 6 brain surgeries and is living with will, grit and determination.

Trump on Tuesday said the boy, DJ Daniel, who was dressed in a Houston police uniform and sitting with his father in the gallery of the House of Representatives for the speech, had always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

"In 2018 DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago," Trump said, to loud applause from the room. Since then, Trump said, DJ had been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer a number of times.