DNC autopsy blames Kamala Harris' strategy, party messaging for 2024 election loss

The Democratic National Committee’s long-delayed post-election autopsy has delivered a sweeping critique of the party’s 2024 presidential campaign, arguing that former Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats failed to connect with rural America, leaned too heavily on identity politics, and did not aggressively attack Donald Trump despite his legal troubles.

The 192-page report, released on Thursday (May 21) by DNC Chair Ken Martin after months of internal pressure, painted a picture of a party disconnected from key voting blocs and struggling to adapt to an electorate shaped by economic frustration and political anger.

Why the report matters The autopsy arrives at a sensitive moment for Democrats as they prepare for the 2026 midterm elections and attempt to rebuild after Trump’s return to the White House.

Martin acknowledged serious concerns about both the report and the way it was handled.

“I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards,” Martin wrote in a Substack essay.

He added: “I don’t endorse what’s in this report, or what’s left out of it. I could not in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on it. But transparency is paramount.”

Martin had earlier delayed the report’s release, arguing that it could distract Democrats ahead of the midterms. On Tuesday, he admitted the report had been withheld because it “was not ready for primetime.”

Harris accused of ‘writing off rural America’ One of the report’s sharpest criticisms centered on Harris’ campaign strategy in rural regions.

According to the report, Democrats wrongly believed strong margins in urban and suburban areas could offset major losses in rural America.

“Harris wrote off rural America, assuming urban/suburban margins would compensate. The math doesn’t work,” the report stated.

The report warned that Democrats cannot afford overwhelming losses in rural counties because those voters remain a major share of the national electorate.

“You can’t lose rural areas by overwhelming margins and make it up elsewhere when rural voters are a significant share of the electorate,” it said.

The autopsy urged future Democratic candidates to spend more time engaging with rural communities.

“Show up, listen, and then do it again.”

Democrats faulted for weak attacks on Trump The report also concluded that Democrats failed to prosecute a sufficiently aggressive case against Trump during the campaign.

It argued that the party relied too much on policy arguments and rational persuasion at a time when voters were driven by anger and distrust.

“There was a decision in the 2024 Democratic leadership not to engage in negative advertising at the scale required,” the report said.

The autopsy noted that Trump-aligned groups aggressively targeted Harris while Democrats did not respond with comparable force.

“There was not sufficient or similar negative firepower directed at Trump by Democrats.”

The report further argued that Democrats missed an opportunity to frame Trump as unfit for office despite his felony convictions.

“It was essential to prosecute a more effective case as to why Trump should have been disqualified from ever again taking office.”

Identity politics criticism The report repeatedly criticized Democrats’ messaging strategy, particularly the party’s emphasis on identity politics.

It warned that many working-class and middle-American voters no longer felt represented by the Democratic Party.

“Millions of Americans are suffering from poor access to healthcare, manufacturing and job losses, and a failing infrastructure, yet continue to be persuaded to vote against their best interests because they do not see themselves reflected in the America of the Democratic Party.”

The report also cited what it called “a persistent inability or unwillingness to listen to all voters.”

Transgender policy became a political vulnerability The autopsy identified attacks on Harris’ past support for taxpayer-funded gender-affirming surgeries for prison inmates as one of the Trump campaign’s most effective lines of attack.

According to the report, Democratic pollsters believed Harris was politically trapped on the issue because she declined to change her earlier position.

“The Vice President was boxed in,” the report said, describing the Trump campaign’s ad campaign as “very effective.”

The report added that strategists concluded there was no effective response available unless Harris reversed her stance.

Problems with male voters and voters of color The document also highlighted Democratic underperformance among male voters, including men of color.

It warned party leaders against assuming racial identity alone would secure support.

“Male voters require direct engagement,” the report stated.

The autopsy recommended using more male messengers, focusing on economic concerns, and avoiding assumptions that “identity politics will hold male voters of color.”

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Major controversies left out Despite its blunt criticism of campaign strategy, the report avoided several of the most divisive debates surrounding the 2024 election.

It did not address former President Joe Biden seeking reelection, the rushed process that elevated Harris to the top of the ticket, or Democratic divisions over the Gaza war.

That omission triggered frustration among some Democratic strategists, who argued the report failed to confront the party’s biggest structural problems.

Democratic strategist Steve Schale criticized the months-long delay and questioned why party leaders did not resolve concerns earlier.

“Why not say this in 2024, or bring in more people to finish it, instead of turning this into the dumbest media cycle for 7-8 months?” he wrote on social media.

Growing pressure on DNC leadership The release of the report comes amid growing unease within Democratic circles over Martin’s leadership.

While most party insiders do not expect an immediate leadership challenge before the midterms, informal discussions have reportedly taken place about recruiting a new DNC chair if concerns continue to grow.

The autopsy ultimately portrays a party struggling to rebuild trust with working-class voters, rural communities, and key demographic groups after a bruising defeat that returned Trump to power.