Do Indians on H-1B visas need to return to US before Sept 21? Official clarifies as Meta, Microsoft alert staff

As the Donald Trump administration announced a hike in the H-1B visa fee, tech companies in the United States quickly advised their visa-holding employees to avoid leaving the country and urged those currently abroad to return before the new rule comes into effect on September 21. This led many Indians to rush to book flights and head back to the US, creating a sense of urgency at airports. However, easing concerns for those planning their travel, a US official has since clarified that there is no need to rush back to the country.

The official also clarified that the Indians re-entering the country would not need to pay $100,000 as the new rule demands. The official said, “Those who are visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, don't need to rush back before Sunday or pay the $100,000 fee.”

The US official also clarified that the steep H-1B visa fee will apply only to new visa applications and not to renewals. “The $100,000 is only for new and not current existing holders,” the official said.

With 71-72 per cent of H-1B visas going to Indians, the move has sparked concerns about its effects on Indian tech professionals and remittances.

Earlier, when Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the H-1B visa fee to over ₹88 lakh annually, US tech companies advised their visa-holding employees to remain in the country if they were planning to travel abroad and urged those already overseas to return before the deadline, according to internal emails reviewed by some news agencies.

In internal notes circulated to staff, Amazon said, “If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now. We recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US before 12:00 AM EDT on September 21.”