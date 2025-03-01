As US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the Oval Office on Friday, the Republican leader seemed not too impressed with his counterpart's attire. Zelensky however hit back at a reporter who asked him regarding his choice of not wearing a suit during a formal meeting.

As the two leaders met at Washington DC to sign a rare minerals deal, a reporter asked Zelensky about his choice of not wearing a suit.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office and you refused to wear a suit. Do you own a suit,” he asked Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president visited White House wearing an all-black combat gear on Friday, an attire he has previously worn during meets with former US president Joe Biden and leaders of the world.

Zelensky shot back at the reporter with the question, “Do you have a problem?”

“A lot of Americans have a problem with who don’t respect the dress code of the Oval office,” the reporter replied.

To this, the Ukrainian president replied with a reference to the ongoing war with Russia, where the Trump government has sided with Vladimir Putin.

“I will wear a costume after this war is finished, maybe something like yours. Maybe something better, we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you,” Zelensky fired back.

Donald Trump on Zelensky's attire While the reporter's question left Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in splits, the president said that he liked Zelensky's clothing.

“I do like your clothing by the way,” he told Zelensky.

However, pointing to the reporter, Trump said he didn't think that he liked Zelensky.

“I think he is a great guy… I don’t know if you two like each other,” he said.

Earlier, too, Trump made a comment on Zelensky's choice of clothes at the Oval Office.

“Look, you’re all dressed up,” he said, shaking hands with Zelensky.

Donald Trump meets Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met at Washington DC on Friday to sign a deal, which would have given access to the US to rare-earth and other critical minerals in Ukraine.

The meet soon turned out in a clash as the two leaders were seen taking digs at each other regarding the war in Ukraine. Trump and Zelensky devolved into a fiery exchange, fracturing relations between the two countries.