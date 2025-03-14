A new documentary titled “The Age of Disclosure” asserts that we are not alone in the universe. Featuring 34 military and intelligence officials, the film highlights their acknowledgement of the existence of UAPs (Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena), according to a report by New York Post.

Whistleblowers in the documentary claim that alien life is present on Earth today.

In the documentary The Age of Disclosure, a few veterans boldly assert on the record that they have direct knowledge of alien life existing on Earth, said the report.

They also suggest that spacecraft have been visiting since the 1940s, possibly to observe and monitor our technological advancements.

Several veterans boldly claim on the record that they have direct knowledge of alien life existing on Earth today. They further suggest that spacecraft have been visiting since the 1940s to observe and monitor our technological advancements, the New York Post reported.

They also assert that the government's secrecy surrounding these events has evolved into what they view as a serious national security threat.

Former government officials also claim to have witnessed UAPs flying at speeds more than 10 times faster than the fastest known human aircraft, exceeding 50,000 miles per hour. Adding credibility to the documentary, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand both participated, the New York Post reported.

The government's secrecy surrounding these events has evolved into what they view as a serious national security threat.

While somewhat skeptical, Gillibrand suggested that the UAPs, which some scientists in the film argue could not have been made by humans, might instead be the result of overseas experiments.