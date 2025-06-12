Does Elon Musk have a 15th ‘Secret Love Child’? J popstar Ayumi Hamasaki breaks silence

Japanese pop star Ayumi Hamasaki has dismissed rumours suggesting she shares a child with tech billionaire Elon Musk, which would have been his 15th.

Ayumi, known as the ‘Empress of J-Pop,’ took to Instagram to clarify that “Elon Musk is not the father” of either of her two children.

Rumours that the J-pop star shares a child with Elon surfaced after Ashley St Clair claimed so in an interview with The New York Times. Ashley is a right-wing influencer who has also claimed to share Elon’s 14th known child, referencing a paternity test she made public.

‘It’s time for me to speak up’: Ayumi Hamasaki According to the Tokyo Weekender, Ayumi shared her statement in an Instagram story and said, “I’ve been keeping an eye on this, and I guess it’s time for me to speak up. Elon Musk is not the father of [either of] my children.”

The J-pop star also added that she was only addressing the rumour because her children are “old enough to start Googling things”.

“Setting aside my personal image, when my kids are old enough to start Googling things, I don’t want them to run into the rumours and think they’re true, so I’m firmly denying them,” she wrote.

The 46-year-old singer is Japan’s best-selling solo artist, with over 50 million albums sold. She is also a mother of two sons, born to two different fathers whose identities have not been publicly disclosed.

Also Read | Elon Musk regrets speaking against Donald Trump; social media demands clarity

The rumour In an interview with The New York Times, Ashley St Clair discussed Elon Musk’s potential Japanese flame, and said the tech billionaire had told her that he had fathered children around the world, including one with a Japanese pop star.

The pop star, Ayumi Hamasaki, was not named in the NYT article.

Ashley said Elon told her he would be willing to give his sperm to anyone who wanted to have a child. “He made it seem like it was just his altruism, and he generally believed these people should just have children.”

According to the text messages seen by the Wall Street Journal, in a 2023 meeting, Elon claimed Japanese officials had asked him to be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman.

“They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” the text message to Ashley reportedly read.

The news outlet had reported that Elon had later told Ashley that he had given his sperm to the person who asked for it, but did not name the woman.

Elon Musk's 14 children Elon Musk has fathered at least 14 children with four different women.

He shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

His other known partners include musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink.