Does 'Love Island USA' release tonight? Here's the Season 7 episode schedule, where and how to watch

Love Island USA fans won’t find a new episode tonight (Wednesday, July 2). The show takes its weekly break every Wednesday, pausing the drama until Thursday, July 3. New episodes typically stream nightly at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on Peacock, except Wednesdays, with Season 7 unfolding in Fiji’s villa since June 3. Host Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules will guide singles competing for love and $100,000.

Where and how to watch Love Island USA's new episodes? While tonight is quiet, tensions linger after Episode 25’s heart-rate challenge rattled islanders like Chelley, Huda, and Ace. Fans can catch up on Peacock ahead of tomorrow’s twist.



The official synopsis for the season, as per Peacock, is as follows:

"Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new "bombshells" arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."



The show resumes Thursday, July 3, with Episode 27, expected to address unresolved clashes. Recent episodes saw Nic and Cierra become “exclusive” during a bike date, though fans questioned their chemistry. Fallout also continues from the heart-rate challenge, which spiked pulses (and tempers) between Chelley and Huda.

Love Island USA S7 release schedule Season 7’s episodes drop Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday, keeping viewers glued as islanders face recouplings, sudden shockers, and challenges like “Stand on Business.”

Peacock remains the exclusive streaming home for new episodes. Subscriptions start at $7.99/month (with ads), letting fans watch the drama unfold almost daily. Missed Episode 26? It featured Nic and Cierra’s exclusivity talk and escalating villa friction. As the season’s end nears, expect more shakeups: Casa Amor tested loyalties earlier, and host Ariana Madix teased “bigger twists” ahead.