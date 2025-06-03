Does the United States allow cricket betting? Top 5 countries where it is legal this IPL 2025 season

Cricket is one of the most loved sports across the globe, and the United States has been feeling the craze of the same ever since the T20 World Cup 2024 was hosted by the country, jointly with the West Indies. Now that the IPL 2025 season is coming to a close with the final match starting off in a matter of minutes, here's an insight into betting laws across cricket-playing nations.

Is cricket betting legal in the United States? Cricket is not considered a major sport in the United States, but its popularity has significantly increased ever since the country hosted the ICC T20 World Cup back in 2024. Therefore, the betting laws surrounding cricket in the US, vary by state in the US. In 2018, the Supreme Court decided to overturn the federal ban on sports betting, and multiple states moved to legalize betting and regulate the practice.

As soon as this happened, there was reportedly an upsurge in betting trends in the United States, even for a non-major sport like cricket. Along with traditional American sports, cricket is also gaining popularity in the betting sector, according to The Cricket Panda's earlier report.

Top countries where cricket betting is legal If we consider the United States' neighboring country, Mexico, sports betting there has been legal since 2004, but with certain restrictions. Bets can be placed through online platforms or retail sportsbooks in Mexico, with football and soccer capturing the majority of the betting market there. However, in order to place a bet, one must be 18 years of age and above.

England, where cricket is a very popular sport, allows betting to be regulated under the Gambling Act of 2005. However, there are certain guidelines in place to ensure a fair practice so that the integrity of the sport is not tarnished. Other countries where betting is now permitted include the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Canada. Among these, some are very popular cricket-playing nations.