Does Virat Kohli have a home in the United States? Here's what we know about his lavish properties

Virat Kohli owns some luxurious properties across the country. But, does he own any in the US? Here's what we know.

Shrey Banerjee
Published3 Jun 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli's properties: Does he have one in the US?
Virat Kohli will be seen in action during the IPL 2025 final, when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 3. Kohli will be one of the star attractions of the game, as his team is yet to win an IPL title in all these years, and RCB fans would be hoping for one match-winning performance from him today. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have also not won an IPL title yet, and will be gunning for gold this time around.

Virat Kohli's properties: An insight

Meanwhile, as the IPL excitement unfolds, let's have a look at the lavish properties owned by Virat Kohli. As of now, he does not have a home in the United States, but has been to the US often, and was mainly seen there during the T20 World Cup 2024, when Team India was playing there.

However, even though he reportedly does not have a home in the United States yet, he has not forgotten to give his luxurious home in India's Alibaug, a touch of the US. In a previous interview with Architectural Digest, Kohli mentioned that his villa has been designed in a 'Californian Konkan' style. The villa has four bedrooms, with the high ceilings and natural hardwood being the main attractions. Exotic Italian marbles, raw travertines, and Turkish limestones are some of the architectural materials used that give Virat's home a lavish look. The villa also boasts a rare Balinese sukabumi stone-clad temperature-controlled pool, coupled with a jacuzzi, according to Architectural Digest.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS: Match timings, date, how to watch live in US

Some of his other properties include a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Worli, which was purchased back in 2016 for a whopping $39,71,521 (Today's exchange rate). Then comes his business venture, One8 Commune's outlets across India, spread throughout major Indian cities like Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai.

 
