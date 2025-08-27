DOGE whistleblower sounds alarm over Social Security data of 300 million Americans at risk of leak or hack

Officials from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) put the Social Security data of over 300 million Americans at risk by uploading sensitive information to a cloud account that lacked proper oversight, according to a whistleblower disclosure submitted to the special counsel's office on Tuesday.

Whistleblower Charles Borges, who has served as the chief data officer at the Social Security Administration since January, stated that the potentially exposed sensitive information includes health diagnoses, income details, banking information, family relationships, and personal biographical data, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital healthcare and food benefits, and the government may be responsible for re-issuing every American a new Social Security Number at great cost,” said the complaint.

The complaint was submitted by the Government Accountability Project and addressed to House and Senate oversight lawmakers. It requests that authorities “take appropriate oversight action.”

What did the report say? The whistleblower report marks the latest in a series of complaints against US President Donald Trump's DOGE, which was granted unprecedented access by the Republican administration to vast amounts of personal data across the federal government under the mission of eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse.

Earlier this year, labour and retiree groups filed a lawsuit against the Social Security Administration (SSA) for allowing DOGE access to Americans’ sensitive information.

However, a divided appeals panel ruled this month that DOGE could continue accessing the data.

“SSA stores all personal data in secure environments that have robust safeguards in place to protect vital information. The data referenced in the complaint is stored in a long-standing environment used by SSA and walled off from the internet. High-level career SSA officials have administrative access to this system with oversight by SSA’s Information Security team. We are not aware of any compromise to this environment and remain dedicated to protecting sensitive personal data,” the agency wrote.

Borges’ complaint says he disclosed to his superiors that he believed the upload was an abuse of authority and posed a substantial threat to public health and safety, and potentially violated the law.

Andrea Meza, a lawyer representing Borges, said her client released the information “out of a sense of urgency and duty to the American public.”

(With inputs from AP)