Dogecast podcasts: Vivek Ramaswamy promises to expose government waste, corruption and deliver real solutions

  • Vivek Ramaswamy announces a bold new direction with Elon Musk in their Dogecasts, set to expose the shocking truth behind government spending. As they push for massive cuts, Ramaswamy puts his own show 'Truth' on hold – and the public is promised unprecedented transparency.

Ravi Hari
Updated22 Nov 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk team up to launch Dogecast, podcasts aimed at exposing government inefficiency. The duo promises to lift the curtain on waste, fraud and aim for solutions(REUTERS)

Vivek Ramaswamy, the co-head of President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has announced that he and Elon Musk will launch a new podcast series called "Dogecasts," aimed at providing transparency into their efforts to overhaul government operations.

Vivek Ramaswamy shared the news in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on November 21, where he explained the goal of the project: to show the public exactly what he and Musk are doing to reduce government waste, fraud, and inefficiency.

Ramaswamy emphasized the project’s goal to bring the public "behind the scenes" of what they described as a "once-in-a-generation" mission.

Ramaswamy explained that the Dogecasts would offer an inside look at their work to dismantle what they consider a bloated and unaccountable administrative state. "However bad you think it is, it’s probably worse," he remarked, hinting at the scale of the inefficiencies within the government. The podcast, which will feature guests, is part of a broader push to provide transparency about the significant reductions the duo intends to make in federal departments.

Elon Musk, who has long advocated for government spending cuts, responded to the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the Dogecasts would include guest appearances, further expanding the scope of the project.

“Elon and I are going to start a separate track of Dogecasts that explain exactly what we’re doing to the public to provide transparency and what is a once-in-a-generation project. We want to bring the public along with us to lift the curtain, to take us behind the scenes of what actually that waste, fraud, and abuse in government looks like,” Vivek Ramaswamy said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

“However bad you think it is, it’s probably worse,” Ramaswamy continued.

"As I focus on dismantling the unaccountable administrative state in a new role leading up to America's 250th birthday, we're going to pause this weekly conversation for now. Elon Musk and I are looking forward to going about this vital mission in the most open and transparent way possible—stay tuned for more of what's ahead," caption for VivekRamaswamy's video titled 'A New Chapter in the Fight to Restore Self-Governance' said.

Also Read | Vivek Ramaswamy’s viral graduation speech emerges amid his new role with Musk

Ramaswamy added that during this period, he would be pausing his current podcast, Truth, to focus on the new venture with Musk.

The DOGE initiative, inspired by the popular Dogecoin cryptocurrency and its memes, is not a formal federal department but an advisory board tasked with recommending cost-saving measures. The duo has teased “mass reductions” in areas of the federal government they deem overly bloated.

Also Read | Trump’s plan to cut spending could ignite legal war with Congress, says Report

Musk had previously suggested, while campaigning for Trump, that the US government could reduce its $6.75 trillion budget by around $2 trillion—a proposal that would exceed all discretionary spending, including military expenses, which stands at approximately $1.6 trillion for fiscal year 2024.

In his video, Ramaswamy outlined the timing of the project as well, explaining that the mission aligns with the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary. "As I focus on dismantling the unaccountable administrative state in a new role leading up to America's 250th birthday, we're going to pause this weekly conversation for now," he stated.

Also Read | ’Those who have committed a crime..’: Ramaswamy calls for mass deportation

Ramaswamy also indicated that more details about the Dogecasts would be released soon, inviting the public to stay tuned for updates. The first episode of Dogecasts is expected to launch soon, and Ramaswamy has promised to keep the public informed every step of the way.

Key Takeaways
  • The ’Dogecasts’ will provide transparency into government operations and proposed reforms.
  • Ramaswamy and Musk aim to address significant inefficiencies within the U.S. government.
  • The podcast will feature guest appearances to discuss cost-saving measures and administrative reforms.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:22 PM IST
