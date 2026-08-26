DOJ backs Trump's name addition to Kennedy Center, warns it is likely to be demolished otherwise

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has warned that the Kennedy Center could face demolition if US President Donald Trump's name is not added to the building. In a court filing on Tuesday (local time), the DOJ described the cultural landmark as “decrepit” and "dilapidated," claiming donor funding for renovations would collapse with Trump's name on the building.

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DOJ official argues for adding Trump's name to Kennedy Center Brantley Mayers, a top official in the DOJ's Civil Division, argued in a language reminiscent of Trump's Truth Social posts that the Kennedy Center risks an imminent "death spiral" without Trump's intervention, ABC News reported.

The filing read: "Without those efforts, the Center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down, with a determination to follow on what to build on the site, such as a large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River that has been proposed, by some, for many years." It added, "Such a replacement will fail to adequately honor President John F. Kennedy, but would be simpler and more economical to build, operate, and maintain."

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The DOJ attorney further warned that blocking renovations and Trump's recognition at the Kennedy Center could affect its finances. “An order blocking the Board from appropriately recognizing President Trump will cause donors to flee, financial contributions to dry up, and structural rehabilitation to stop. There will simply not be the expertise or funding necessary to rebuild and renovate this decimated structure,” the filing said.

DOJ official attacks lawmaker who filed lawsuit; she hits back Mayers also used the filing to repeatedly attack Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center, who filed a lawsuit in December. Warning the judge overseeing the lawsuit, Mayers said that allowing the Democrat's legal efforts to continue "almost guarantees the continued decline and eventual demise of the Kennedy Center, probably leading to the construction of a new, but very different kind, of venue."

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In a statement issued by Beatty's lawyers in response to the DOJ's filing on Tuesday, they called it "legally baseless". They added that it was "unconscionable" for the Justice Department to threaten to demolish the Kennedy Center if the court were to block the planned renovations.

Center's board votes to add Trump's name, lawmaker slams move The court filing comes weeks after the Kennedy Center's board of trustees, most of whom were appointed by the Republican president, voted once again to add his name to the institution in a different way: by appending “Renovated and Restored By President Donald J. Trump” under the title on the building’s facade. Another phrase, “Endowed by the Trump Kennedy Center Fund,” could also be added, along with a proposal to rename the plaza in front of the Kennedy Center in the president’s honour, AP reported.

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According to reports, this isn't the first time the Center's board has argued that fundraising could be impeded without Trump's name on the building.

After the vote, the Ohio Democrat once again asked the federal court to block those changes, saying they were “clear violations of the Kennedy Center statute” that barred the board from turning the cultural center into a memorial to anyone else. Arguments on Beatty's request will be heard on Thursday (local time).

Trump-Kennedy Center name addition saga The latest dispute is part of a long-running saga over whether the US president's name can be added to the Kennedy Center, an institution meant to honour John F. Kennedy following his assassination.

In May, the court halted the initial attempt to add "Donald J. Trump" to the building's facade following Beatty's lawsuit, in which she argued that the board's decision to rename the cultural center was illegal because the name change requires an act of Congress.

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Earlier this month, the board voted again to add Trump's name. In a 20-3 vote, it decided to rename the physical site, as proposed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Beatty told Reuters, "In its meeting today, the board voted to change the front of the building’s facade to read 'The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated By President Donald J. Trump,' and renamed the physical site 'the President Donald J. Trump Plaza.'"

However, it remains to be seen what the federal judge will decide on Thursday.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.