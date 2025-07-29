DOJ files misconduct complaint against federal judge James Boasberg over anti-Trump remarks, seeks recusal from key case

US Attorney General Pam Bondi on announced that the Justice Department has filed a misconduct complaint against US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg. The DOJ alleges Boasberg made “improper public comments” about President Donald Trump and his administration during a closed-door judicial conference.

“Today at my direction, [DOJ] filed a misconduct complaint against US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration,” Pam Bondi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Complaint filed with appeals court chief The complaint was submitted to Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and was authored by Chad Mizelle, Bondi’s chief of staff.

According to the document, the remarks were made on March 11 at a Judicial Conference of the United States meeting attended by Chief Justice John Roberts and roughly twelve other judges. Mizelle alleges Judge Boasberg strayed from administrative topics and “attempted to improperly influence” his colleagues by predicting that the Trump administration would “disregard rulings of federal courts” and cause “a constitutional crisis.”

DOJ: Remarks lacked basis and violated conduct rules “The Department of Justice respectfully submits this complaint alleging misconduct by US District Court Chief Judge James E. Boasberg… that have undermined the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary,” the complaint reads, as quoted by Fox News.

Mizelle further stated: “Although his comments would be inappropriate even if they had some basis, they were even worse because Judge Boasberg had no basis—the Trump Administration has always complied with all court orders.”

The complaint also notes that Judge Boasberg failed to cite any examples of non-compliance, making his “unprecedented predictions” all the more troubling.

Timing questioned as judge later blocked deportations The DOJ points out that Boasberg made the remarks just days before presiding over a case involving Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport suspected Venezuelan gang members.

According to the complaint, Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order on March 15 blocking deportation flights—an order that was later vacated by the Supreme Court.

“Within days of those statements, Judge Boasberg began acting on his preconceived belief that the Trump Administration would not follow court orders,” Mizelle wrote.

DOJ seeks recusal from case The DOJ is asking for the complaint to be referred to a special investigative committee to determine whether Boasberg’s conduct amounts to “conduct prejudicial to the effective and expeditious administration of the business of the courts.”

Additionally, the DOJ is requesting that Boasberg be removed from the ongoing case involving deportations of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador to “prevent further erosion of public confidence while the investigation proceeds.”

Allegations of bias and partisan influence Boasberg, 62, is an appointee of former President Barack Obama and currently serves as the chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Mizelle argued that Boasberg’s comments and judicial actions reflect “bias” and violate the Code of Conduct for US Judges, which requires impartiality.

“Taken together, Judge Boasberg’s words and deeds violate Canons of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, and, erode public confidence in judicial neutrality, and warrant a formal investigation,” the complaint concludes.