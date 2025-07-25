DOJ forms ‘strike force’ to investigate alleged Obama-era plot against Trump

The US Justice Department has announced the formation of a new “strike force” to investigate claims that former President Barack Obama and his administration orchestrated a "treasonous conspiracy" to undermine Donald Trump following the 2016 election.

The announcement was made by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who credited Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for declassifying documents she says reveal misconduct by Obama’s national security team.

Bondi promises full investigation “The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend Director Gabbard and we are grateful for her partnership in delivering accountability for the American people,” Bondi said in a statement. “We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice.”

Senators demand special counsel Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn, both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a joint statement urging Bondi to take the investigation further.

“For the good of the country, we urge Attorney General Bondi to appoint a special counsel to investigate the extent to which former President Obama, his staff, and administration officials manipulated the US national security apparatus for a political outcome,” the senators said.

Gabbard alleges “Years-long coup” At a White House news conference on Wednesday (July 23), Tulsi Gabbard alleged that Obama’s administration “concocted a years-long coup” against Donald Trump by manufacturing intelligence in the aftermath of his 2016 victory.

According to Gabbard, the conspiracy led to the Mueller special counsel probe and a series of FBI investigations based on “false intelligence” designed to link Trump’s campaign to Russian interference.

She also recommended pressing criminal charges — including against Obama himself.

Declassified report fuels claims Gabbard cited a newly declassified 2020 report from the House Intelligence Committee as the foundation of her claims. She argued the report contradicts earlier intelligence assessments that suggested Russia aimed to help Trump win the 2016 election.

Instead, Gabbard said, “The goal of Russian meddling was to undermine faith in the US electoral process rather than to help Trump.”

Obama’s office denounces allegations In a rare move, Barack Obama’s office issued a statement pushing back strongly on the accusations, calling them “outrageous” and “ridiculous.”

