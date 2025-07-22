DOJ receives Tulsi Gabbard’s criminal referral alleging Obama era’s 'treasonous conspiracy’ to undermine Trump 2016 win

The Department of Justice has received, as per multiple reports, a criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who alleges that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 election win.

Advertisement

Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama and his top intelligence team — including former DNI James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, and FBI Director James Comey — of orchestrating a “treasonous conspiracy.”

“Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised... to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump,” Gabbard wrote.

Explosive claims against Obama’s National Security Council Gabbard’s referral cites a December 9, 2016, meeting at the Obama White House, attended by Clapper, Brennan, Comey, and other top officials. According to her, Obama directed the Intelligence Community (IC) to craft a new intelligence assessment on Russian election interference.

"The next day (December 9, 2016), top national security officials, including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan and DNI James Clapper, gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months," Gabbard said in her statement.

Advertisement

Leaked intel and media manipulation alleged Gabbard also accused Obama-era officials of orchestrating a media campaign to push the interference narrative. She claims classified details were leaked to major outlets to suggest that Russia hacked the election for Trump’s benefit.

“Obama officials immediately leaned on their allies in the media to advance their falsehoods,” she stated. “Anonymous IC sources leaked classified information... asserting Russia had intervened to hack the election in Trump’s favor.”

Call for full investigation and prosecution In her statement, Gabbard demanded that “every person involved in this conspiracy” be investigated and prosecuted by the DOJ.

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she declared. “The American people’s trust in our democratic republic depends on it.”

Advertisement