DOJ releases Epstein files including email from ‘The Invisible Man’ to Ghislaine Maxwell

The US Justice Department on Tuesday (December 23) released a new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including an email exchange between an account named “The Invisible Man” and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents are part of a broader release aimed at transparency in the investigation into Epstein’s criminal activities.

Email sent from “The Invisible Man” One email, sent on August 16, 2001, from the address abx17@dial.pipex.com, begins:

“I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time!”

The sender continues:

“How's LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx”

An email between Ghislaine Maxwell and a user known as The Invisible Man is shown in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 23, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell’s response In reply to the message sent to this address on the same day, Maxwell wrote:

“So sorry to dissapoint [sic] you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.”

View full Image Maxwell’s response to The Invisible Man's email

Context and significance The emails, included in the latest Justice Department document dump, provide insight into communications between Epstein’s associates. While the documents are heavily redacted, they are part of the ongoing efforts to maintain transparency while protecting the identities of victims and witnesses.

The release highlights the role of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.

US releases fresh Epstein files citing Trump travel links A new batch of files released on Tuesday by the US government in connection with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contains multiple references to Donald Trump, including documents detailing flights he allegedly took on Epstein’s private jet.

The latest disclosure comprises around 8,000 files, including hundreds of video and audio recordings. Among them is surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein was found dead in his jail cell and later ruled to have died by suicide.