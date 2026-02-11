Domino's driver shows up at missing Nancy Guthrie's door with a pizza — but who ordered it? Viral videos

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance continues, a Domino’s delivery driver mistakenly attempted to leave a pizza at the front entrance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s house on Tuesday morning.

Reporters were assembled on the street outside the residence.

A video posted on social media showed the delivery driver saying he did not realise the home belonged to Nancy Guthrie and that the pizza had been ordered by an independent journalist at the scene, according to The Hill.

NewsNation journalist Brian Entin remarked that “people are just kind of shocked” that the delivery worker managed to pass law enforcement and approach the front door. “I don’t know why the deputies apparently didn’t notice that person because they’re trying to keep people from going on the property,” Entin said.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department reacts In a post on X on Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it could not believe it had to make the request, but urged media personnel at the scene not to order food deliveries to the crime scene address. The department added that such actions interfere with an active investigation and reminded the public to respect private property laws, thanking them for their cooperation.

Nancy Guthrie case update A person was detained for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, just hours after the FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked individual wearing a handgun holster outside her front door on the night she disappeared from her Arizona home.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies detained the individual during a traffic stop south of Tucson.

In a statement, the department said it was working with the FBI to carry out a court-authorised search at a property in Rio Rico, about an hour south of Tucson, on Tuesday night. The search was expected to last several hours.

Nancy Guthrie vanished on 1 February, and the case has since captured national attention. Until Tuesday, authorities appeared to have made limited progress in determining what happened to the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie or identifying those responsible.

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings have issued multiple video statements urging that their mother be returned and expressing a willingness to pay a ransom. Officials have said Nancy Guthrie is mentally alert but has restricted mobility and relies on several medications. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly warned that there were immediate concerns she could face life-threatening consequences without them.

Meanwhile, police presence has intensified near Annie Guthrie’s home as the investigation into the disappearance of her mother continues.

The New York Post reported that two armoured SWAT vehicles from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department were spotted on Annie Guthrie’s street around 6 pm (local time) on Tuesday, reflecting the heightened activity in the area. Additional FBI agents were also deployed, with at least 10 seen spreading out across the neighbourhood.