Donald Trump 2nd assassination bid: Secret Service admits to missing threat at golf course, cites ‘off-record’ plan

Secret Service admitted failing to adequately secure Trump’s Florida golf course due to his unscheduled visit. A suspect evaded detection for nearly 12 hours before being arrested with a rifle. Florida is investigating the attempted assassination, as security measures successfully prevented harm.

Updated17 Sep 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Donald trump Assassination Attempt: Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. of the US Secret Service attends a press conference regarding an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on September 16, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Donald trump Assassination Attempt: Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. of the US Secret Service attends a press conference regarding an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on September 16, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI and U.S. Secret Service, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, are investigating the incident, which the FBI said ’appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump’ while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club.(Getty Images via AFP)

Secret Service agents failed to thoroughly sweep the perimeter of Donald Trump’s Florida golf course for a potential threat because the former president’s visit was not on his official schedule, the agency’s acting director admitted.

Former US president’s visit was an “off-the-record” plan, the embattled agency’s acting director admitted, according to New York Post.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. explained on Monday that the failure to conduct a comprehensive perimeter search was due to the unscheduled nature of Trump’s visit.

“The president wasn’t even really supposed to go there. It was not on his official schedule,” Rowe stated, addressing the lapse in security.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, allegedly concealed himself in a sniper's nest on the outskirts of Trump International West Palm Beach, evading detection for nearly 12 hours before Trump's arrival on Sunday afternoon.

Secret Service Security Measures and Response

Despite the security breach, Rowe defended the agency’s response, emphasizing that their security plan ultimately succeeded in preventing any harm. “And so we put together a security plan — and that security plan worked,” New York Post quoted Rowe, referring to Routh’s arrest before any shots were fired.

Federal prosecutors revealed that Routh had managed to set up his sniper position and remain undetected until Donald Trump began his round of golf.

Meanwhile, Florida is set to investigate the attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday.

"The state of Florida has jurisdiction over the most serious, straightforward offense, which is attempted murder," DeSantis said at a news conference.

Donald Trump 2nd Assassination attempt

Authorities discovered a firearm hidden in shrubbery at Trump International West Palm Beach, approximately 400 to 500 yards from where former President Donald Trump was playing golf.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. reported that as Trump played through the fifth hole's fairway, an agent monitoring the sixth hole’s green noticed Routh, armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

The agent fired his weapon upon spotting the suspect. Rowe confirmed that Routh did not have a direct line of sight to Donald Trump and did not fire at any Secret Service agents before fleeing the scene.

Routh, who was stationed at the tree line of the golf course from around 1:59 a.m. to 1:31 p.m., managed to escape but was apprehended in a neighboring county.

Body camera footage captured his arrest, showing him walking backward with his hands raised before being handcuffed. Authorities recovered a digital camera, a loaded SKS-style rifle with a scope, and a plastic bag with food from the area.

Trump’s security detail, heightened due to his high profile and ongoing campaign, was recently intensified following a threat from Iran, US officials disclosed.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 07:30 PM IST
