US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, in a recent interview, discussed the media's attempts to create friction between them. The interview, which will air on Tuesday (February 18), delves into their relationship and the ongoing initiatives led by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Media speculations President Trump revealed that speculation over their relationship led Elon Musk to call him. In a video published by Fox News on YouTube, Trump said, "I see it all the time. Actually, Elon called me, you know they are trying to drive us apart. I said absolutely."

Trump's response Trump dismissed the media's efforts, mocking their portrayals and emphasizing the strong bond between him and Musk. "We have breaking news, Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting at 8:00. And I say it is just so obvious," he joked.

"They're so bad at it," Trump added. "They are so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They are actually bad at it. I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me. I could do the greatest things. I get 98% bad publicity."

Musk's reaction Elon Musk, who nodded along with Trump during the interview, laughed when Trump mentioned media reports referring to him as "President Musk." Musk recently posted on X that he loved Trump “as much as any straight man could.”

Trump expands Musk’s influence over federal agencies with new executive order In a recent move, Trump issued an executive order that significantly increases Elon Musk’s influence over the federal bureaucracy. The order mandates that federal agencies collaborate with DOGE (Musk’s initiative) to make substantial workforce reductions and restrict new hires.

White House statement White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to questions about the new order, emphasising the collaborative nature of the initiative. "This is a unified team,” Leavitt said. “Elon Musk is serving at the pleasure of the president, just like everybody else on this team. He takes directives directly from the president of the United States.”

The following day, Leavitt dismissed media reports about the executive order, calling them “complete bullshit from unknown sources who have no idea what they are talking about.” In her statement to Reuters, she clarified that the narrative being portrayed was inaccurate.

Collaboration on Government Efficiency Musk was recently seen in the Oval Office alongside Trump as the President signed an executive order to continue downsizing the federal workforce. Musk, leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), instructed federal agencies to reduce staff and limit new hires.