Subscribe

Donald Trump administration asks court to unseal Epstein jury transcripts, Pam Bondi cites 'public concern'

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has requested a federal judge to unseal grand jury transcripts from the 2019 investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. This follows public concern over the Justice Department's July memo, which found no evidence for investigating uncharged parties related to Epstein.

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Advertisement
People holds signs calling for the release of files regarding late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein participate in a protest as part of the 'Good Trouble Lives On' national day of action against the administration of US President Donald Trump in Houston, Texas, on July 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump blasted his own supporters and 'stupid' Republicans on July 16, 2025, as he went on the attack against anyone questioning his administration's handling of the case of dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Trump is facing the most serious split in his loyal right-wing base since he returned to power, over claims that his administration is covering up lurid details of disgraced financier Epstein's crimes to protect rich and powerful figures. Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 -- during Trump's first term -- after being charged with sex trafficking in a scheme where he allegedly groomed young and underage women for sexual abuse by the rich and powerful. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
People holds signs calling for the release of files regarding late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein participate in a protest as part of the 'Good Trouble Lives On' national day of action against the administration of US President Donald Trump in Houston, Texas, on July 17, 2025. US President Donald Trump blasted his own supporters and 'stupid' Republicans on July 16, 2025, as he went on the attack against anyone questioning his administration's handling of the case of dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Trump is facing the most serious split in his loyal right-wing base since he returned to power, over claims that his administration is covering up lurid details of disgraced financier Epstein's crimes to protect rich and powerful figures. Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 -- during Trump's first term -- after being charged with sex trafficking in a scheme where he allegedly groomed young and underage women for sexual abuse by the rich and powerful. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

In a formal request to a federal judge seeking the unsealing of grand jury transcripts from the 2019 investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender and had longstanding ties to Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi refers to the case as “a matter of public concern.”

Advertisement

According to a report by The Guardian, the motion, submitted Friday in a Manhattan federal court by Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, previously Trump’s personal attorney, stated that the move was spurred by the public reaction to the Justice Department’s July 6 memo.

Also Read: ‘THEY HAD NOTHING!!!’: Donald Trump slams Democrats over Epstein files, says ‘if there was…’

That memo detailed “an exhaustive review undertaken of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein,” conducted with the FBI, aiming to assess whether any basis existed “that could predicate an investigation into uncharged third parties.”

On Friday, Justice Department attorneys filed motions with two judges in Manhattan, where separate prosecutions were conducted against Epstein and his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Advertisement

It remains uncertain whether the courts will approve the Trump administration’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, or if the move will appease critics including some of President Donald Trump’s own Republican allies who continue to call for greater transparency in the case.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein’s friends sent him bawdy letters for a 50th birthday album. One was from Donald Trump.

Grand jury proceedings are traditionally kept confidential, and judges may take time before issuing a decision. Both Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have faced mounting criticism from within their own party, particularly over demands for more information about Epstein’s activities, including a rumored “client list.

While the Justice Department said the privacy interests at stake in the case are “substantially diminished” due to Epstein’s death, it said it will work with prosecutors to ensure any information identifying victims is redacted. The department also is seeking the release of the transcripts in the case against Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of participating in Epstein’s sex crimes, because of “intense public scrutiny,” even though she has appealed her conviction to the US Supreme Court, according to a report by Bloomberg. 

Advertisement

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida charges, including procurement of minors to engage in prostitution. He died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls. Both a medical examiner and an investigation by the FBI determined that Epstein died by suicide.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump administration asks court to unseal Epstein jury transcripts, Pam Bondi cites 'public concern'
Read Next Story