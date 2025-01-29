Donald Trump administration invites podcasters and content creators for White House press briefings

The Trump Administration has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to allocate seats in the White House press briefing room to representatives from "new media" outlets, including podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators. The initiative is aimed at providing representation to groups that have not traditionally had access to the briefing room.

A shift in media representation During her first daily briefing on Tuesday (January 28), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest press secretary in history at 27 years old, explained the rationale behind the move.

“Millions of Americans, particularly young people, have shifted away from traditional television and newspapers to consume news through podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent platforms,” Leavitt said. “It is crucial for our team to share President Trump’s message widely and adapt the White House to the evolving media landscape of 2025.”

The decision to open the briefing room to new media is a response to the changing ways in which Americans engage with news. Leavitt emphasised the importance of reaching younger audiences who increasingly turn to non-traditional sources for information.

New Media seat and application process In a significant departure from past practices, Leavitt announced that a designated “New Media Seat” would be added to the front row of the briefing room, a position previously reserved for the press secretary’s staff. This seat will be open to content creators and journalists who meet the new criteria for press credentials.

“We are inviting independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for White House press credentials through our newly launched website, whitehouse.gov/newmedia,” Leavitt stated.

Applications will be reviewed by Leavitt’s team and must meet specific criteria, including passing the US Secret Service’s security checks.

A commitment to the First Amendment Leavitt reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to upholding the First Amendment and ensuring diverse media voices have a seat at the table.

“It’s a fact that Americans, especially young people, are consuming news from a variety of platforms. As the youngest press secretary in history, thanks to President Trump, I take great pride in opening this room to new media voices to ensure the president’s message reaches as many Americans as possible,” she said.

Leavitt also confirmed that respected outlets such as Axios and Breitbart will continue to have permanent seats in the briefing room. Additionally, she encouraged creators from various platforms—including TikTok, blogs, and podcasts—to apply for credentials if they produce legitimate news content.

Restoring Press access In a move aimed at further strengthening press freedom, Leavitt announced plans to reinstate press passes for 440 journalists whose credentials were revoked under the previous administration.

“This White House strongly believes in the First Amendment, which is why we are working diligently to restore press passes to journalists who were wrongly denied access. Additionally, we are opening this briefing room to new media voices that produce news-related content but currently lack representation here.”