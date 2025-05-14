Donald Trump's administration to overhaul US semiconductor export policy amid flood of AI chip deals in Saudi, UAE

United States President Donald Trump's administration is looking to overhaul Joe Biden-era regulations related to the export of semiconductors, Bloomberg reported. This was announced by the US Commerce Department on May 13.

Joe Biden's AI diffusion rules, for use of chips in artificial intelligence, were set to come into force on May 15. It faced stiff opposition from chip majors including Oracle and Nvidia, it added. The rule created three tiers of access for countries seeking to import AI chips from US companies.

AI Chip exports: Trump administration may have individual deals on cards: Sources Sources told the publication that the Trump administration is instead considering negotiating individual deals with countries.

Further, and the US Commerce Department is also issuing guidance that use of Huawei’s Ascend AI chips “anywhere in the world violates US export controls”; and plans to issue public warning about potential consequences of allowing US AI chips to be used in developing Chinese AI models.

In its statement on May 13, the agency said the scrapped rules “would have undermined US diplomatic relations with dozens of countries by downgrading them to second-tier status”.

A former repeal of the rule will be notified and a replacement will be issued “in the future”, it added. This came just ahead of Donald Trump's tour to the middle-east, which he began in Saudi Arabia today. He is expected in the United Arab Emirates later this week.

Regulating US Chips Supply to China Debate around export of AI chips from the US to China is ongoing, both Biden and Trump seeking to regulate shipments due to concerns that advanced chip and AI technology could lend China a military edge. Advertisement

The US first imposed sweeping restrictions on advanced chip sales to China in 2022, and has continually upgraded restrictions since. The Gulf and Southeast Asia (over 40 countries) were included in these measures in 2023.

Donald Trump's Gulf Visit: Host of AI Deals Announced, In Works Under agreements with the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are poised to win wider access to advanced AI chips from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) during Donald Trump's Middle-East visits. We list what is on the cards: