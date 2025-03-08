Donald Trump administration stops $400 million grant to Columbia University over pro-Palestine protests - key points

The Donald Trump administration has moved to junk federal grants and contracts worth $400 million to Columbia University, citing complaints made by Jewish students on antisemitism since the attack of Hamas on Israel.

A joint task force of federal agencies on Friday said that the move was the first round of action against educational institutions for not addressing antisemitism moves on campus. The agencies further warned of more punishments in this regard, as per a report by Bloomberg.

“Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and antisemitic harassment on their campuses – only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon was quoted as saying by Bloomberg in a statement.

“Universities must comply with all federal anti-discrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation.”

More grants paused for Columbia The Trump administration is further taking steps by issuing stop-work orders, which would affect the school’s access to $51 million of federal contracts from the government, the news agency reported. Contracts between the school and the Department of Health and Human Services and the Education Department have been asked to pause access.

The move to pause the grants is the first significant action by the US government against a single university after hearings went on for more than a year regarding the handling of pro-Palestine students who protested on campus.

This also marks an addition to the recent series of funds and grants slashed by the federal agencies for elite educational institutes.

Columbia University's statement Columbia University has said that it was reviewing the order and promised to work with the government to reverse the decision.

“We take Columbia’s legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is,” it said in a statement.

The New York-based elite school also said that it is “committed to combating antisemitism and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff.”

McMahon also said on Friday that she had held a “productive” meeting with interim Columbia President Katrina Armstrong and “looked forward to working” with her on the issue.