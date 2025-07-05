Donald Trump admits 2020 US election defeat in his ‘life evolution video’, says ‘They tried to end my…’ | Watch

US President Donald Trump released a new video on his social media platform, Truth Social, on July 4, offering a rare and candid reflection on his personal and political journey. The video, titled “Best life evolution video of President Donald J Trump" has his initial open admission of his loss in the 2020 presidential race.

A subtitle in the clip states, “Lost 2020 elections but remain committed to Make America Great Again (MAGA)", representing a significant shift from his earlier remarks where he consistently asserted the election was “rigged” or stolen.

It traces Trump’s life from his childhood, through his business career, and into his years as a political figure, highlighting the challenges and controversies Trump faced during his presidency, referencing times when he felt “pressured and attacked", It further alludes to a near assassination attempt in July 2024, underscoring the personal risks and dangers Trump says he has endured.

It begins with his journey at New York Military Academy from 1959-1964, followed by various tasks after graduation from taking over Trump organisation to building grand Hyatt hotel to opening Trump Tower and others. It says Trump "took financial hits and weathered business bankruptcies in 1990s.

It mentions about his presidential bid in June for running in 2015 election as Republican, which he calls “an upset victory” when he was elected as 45th President on November 8 in 2016, further featuring that he signed key legislation and executive orders during his tenure.

The video concludes stating that he has returned to office as 47th President of America on January 20, 2025, adding, “They tried to end my story…but all they did was write a new chapter in America's History."

Trump as 47th US President Trump won the 2024 election on November 6, 2024, defeating Kamala Harris and securing the necessary electoral votes. His inauguration took place in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025, becoming the second president in US history, after Grover Cleveland, to serve two non‑consecutive terms.