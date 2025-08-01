US President Donald Trump is planning on ordering schools to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test, a program from 1966 that requires children to run, do situps/pullups, and perform flexibility tests.

Advertisement

At a White House ceremony Thursday, Trump intends to sign papers restarting the program, saying it will create "a culture of strength" for America’s youth . The test replaces Michelle Obama’s "Let’s Move" program that focused on personal health goals instead of athletic scores.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run the program and design new fitness awards for students.

Why the fitness program changed The original test ranked kids against national averages until 2012, when the Obama administration switched to measuring individual progress. Their updated version encouraged students to "pursue personal fitness goals" rather than compete . Trump’s revival marks a return to standardized athletic benchmarks. Children will again be tested on:

Endurance (running)

Upper body strength (pushups/pullups)

Core fitness (situps)

Flexibility (sit-and-reach test) Sports events and controversial guests

Advertisement

The announcement comes as America prepares to host the 2025 Ryder Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup, and 2028 Olympics. Trump, known for his golf outings and sports event appearances, invited athletes with complicated backgrounds to the signing:

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau (Trump’s frequent golf partner)

Kicker Harrison Butker (criticized for comments about women’s roles)

Golfer Annika Sorenstam (faced backlash for accepting Trump’s Medal of Freedom)

Former NFL player Lawrence Taylor Schools will receive updated testing guidelines by September 2025. Though Trump’s team promises "fair standards," educators worry about shaming kids with disabilities.

The debate echoes past fitness battles: John F. Kennedy warned in 1960 that American youth were becoming "soft," while Michelle Obama fought childhood obesity through nutrition. As this 60-year program reboots, it reignites the question: Should fitness be about winning or wellness?