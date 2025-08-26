Donald Trump aims to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un this year, tells South Korea’s new President Lee Jae Myung

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (august 25) he hopes to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year. Speaking in the Oval Office while welcoming South Korea’s new President Lee Jae Myung, Trump said:

"I'd like to meet him this year. I look forward to meeting with Kim Jong Un in the appropriate future."

Tense first meeting with South Korea Trump and Lee met for the first time amid lingering tensions. The U.S. president had earlier raised vague complaints about a “Purge or Revolution” in South Korea on social media but later walked back the comments, attributing them to a possible “misunderstanding.”

Despite a July trade deal that spared South Korean exports from harsher U.S. tariffs, Trump and Lee are negotiating over nuclear energy, military spending, and the details of South Korea’s $350 billion investment pledge in the U.S.

Lee praises Trump and encourages peace efforts During the Oval Office meeting, President Lee avoided confrontation, instead lavishing praise on Trump’s interior design and diplomacy. He said: "I hope you can bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, the only divided nation in the world, so that you can meet with Kim Jong Un, build a Trump World [real-estate complex] in North Korea so that I can play golf there, and so that you can truly play a role as a world-historical peacemaker."

Lee also referenced Trump’s past diplomacy with North Korea, suggesting that Kim would not have advanced his nuclear capabilities if Trump had remained in office.

Defense and trade issues loom large Trump is pressing Lee on the existing trade deal and U.S. defense spending in South Korea, including the upkeep of 28,500 American troops stationed in the country. On the possibility of reducing U.S. troop numbers, Trump said: "I don't want to say that now, but maybe South Korea should give the U.S. ownership of the land where we have the big fort," referring possibly to Camp Humphreys.

Lee, however, emphasized that Seoul would struggle to accept demands for more flexibility over U.S. troops, especially in operations related to China.

Investigations in South Korea draw US attention Trump indicated he would discuss intelligence regarding raids on churches and a military base in South Korea. Recent actions include a police raid on Sarang Jeil Church and a search warrant on a jointly operated military base, related to investigations into supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.