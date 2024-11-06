Donald Trump all likely to ‘take action’ against Prince Harry who ‘betrayed the Queen’ | 2024 US election results

With Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Election over Kamala Harris, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face new challenges in America. Trump’s victory has stirred speculation about the Sussexes’ future, particularly due to Trump’s past statements on the Duke’s visa status and his alleged drug use, which he disclosed in his memoir Spare.

Earlier, Trump commented on the controversy surrounding Harry’s immigration application, suggesting he might “take action” regarding the Duke’s right to remain in the US.

This came after the Heritage Foundation questioned Harry’s visa approval, claiming that his admission of past drug use, including cocaine and marijuana, may have bypassed typical immigration rules.

US law often restricts entry for individuals with a history of drug use, leading some to argue that Harry received special treatment.

Donald Trump has previously stated that he would not “protect” Harry like Joe Biden’s administration allegedly did by keeping Harry’s visa application private.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump told Daily Express US in February.

Trump previously criticised Biden for “shielding” the Duke, adding that he would hold him accountable if given the chance. Trump also expressed discontent with how the Royal Family handled the situation, saying they had been “too gracious” despite Harry’s criticism of the monarchy.

Harry-Meghan's Plan B While Harry and Meghan have settled into their US lives and are even exploring the idea of Harry becoming a US citizen, Trump’s return to power could bring uncertainty.

Harry and Meghan earlier bought a house in Portugal for over four million euros ( ₹36.5 crore). Many speculate that one reason behind the purchase is the possibility of Trump becoming the US president again.