Donald Trump all likely to ‘take action’ against Prince Harry who ‘betrayed the Queen’ | 2024 US election results

Donald Trump's 2024 election win raises uncertainties for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the US. Trump's past comments on Harry's visa and drug use suggest potential challenges ahead, as he indicated he would not protect the Duke from scrutiny, especially regarding his immigration status.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Nov 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Donald Trump all likely to ‘take action’ against Prince Harry who ‘betrayed the Queen’ | 2024 US election results (Photo by Handout / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)
Donald Trump all likely to ‘take action’ against Prince Harry who ‘betrayed the Queen’ | 2024 US election results (Photo by Handout / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP) (Handout / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)

With Donald Trump winning the 2024 US Election over Kamala Harris, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face new challenges in America. Trump’s victory has stirred speculation about the Sussexes’ future, particularly due to Trump’s past statements on the Duke’s visa status and his alleged drug use, which he disclosed in his memoir Spare.

Earlier, Trump commented on the controversy surrounding Harry’s immigration application, suggesting he might “take action” regarding the Duke’s right to remain in the US.

Also Read | US elections: Abki baar Trump Sarkar? Reactions pour in as Trump claims victory

This came after the Heritage Foundation questioned Harry’s visa approval, claiming that his admission of past drug use, including cocaine and marijuana, may have bypassed typical immigration rules.

US law often restricts entry for individuals with a history of drug use, leading some to argue that Harry received special treatment.

Donald Trump has previously stated that he would not “protect” Harry like Joe Biden’s administration allegedly did by keeping Harry’s visa application private.

Also Read | US Election Results: Full list of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump told Daily Express US in February.

Trump previously criticised Biden for “shielding” the Duke, adding that he would hold him accountable if given the chance. Trump also expressed discontent with how the Royal Family handled the situation, saying they had been “too gracious” despite Harry’s criticism of the monarchy.

Harry-Meghan's Plan B

While Harry and Meghan have settled into their US lives and are even exploring the idea of Harry becoming a US citizen, Trump’s return to power could bring uncertainty.

Also Read | US Election Results: 4 factors that may impact Indian market as Trump set to win

Harry and Meghan earlier bought a house in Portugal for over four million euros ( 36.5 crore). Many speculate that one reason behind the purchase is the possibility of Trump becoming the US president again.

With Trump now set for another term, it’s uncertain how these dynamics will unfold, especially as his administration could impact the couple’s residency and public image.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump all likely to ‘take action’ against Prince Harry who ‘betrayed the Queen’ | 2024 US election results

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.