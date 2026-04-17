Donald Trump alleges ‘Mamdani is DESTROYING New York’: ‘Tax policies so wrong’ | Watch

United States President Donald Trump accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of "destroying" the city with his new tax policies. "Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS “STUFF” JUST DOESN’T WORK," he further added.

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New York governor pitches new tax on pricey pied-à-terres As reported by AP, for months, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has resisted calls to raise taxes on the wealthy, pushing back against progressive activists who have protested from Manhattan to Puerto Rico with chants of “tax the rich.”

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Now, she is proposing a compromise.

The moderate Democrat says she will advocate for a new tax on multimillion-dollar second homes in New York City, known as pied-à-terres, in an effort to address demands from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his supporters, while also balancing concerns about the state’s financial stability.

The idea, announced Wednesday, would allow the city to impose a tax surcharge on secondary residences worth over USD 5 million, with the governor's office saying it could generate at least USD 500 million annually as Mamdani moves to fill a multibillion-dollar budget hole and fund his ambitious agenda, AP reported,

"As governor, I understand the importance of stabilising the city's finances without compromising on essential services New Yorkers count on," Hochul said in a statement. "If you can afford a USD 5 million second home that sits empty most of the year, you can afford to contribute like every other New Yorker."

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Mamdani is still earning rap music royalties, tax filings show New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is still earning income from his brief stint as a multilingual rapper, according to tax filings.

However, the 34-year-old Democrat’s rapid rise as a high-profile politician has led to only a modest increase in music earnings, with $1,643 in royalties last year—slightly up from $1,267 in 2024.

Mamdani, who rapped under the monikers “Young Cardamom” and “Mr. Cardamom,” joked Thursday that New Yorkers should “go to Spotify” if they want to help his bottom line. “A lot of people say they’re listening,” he added. “They’re not listening.”

Mamdani began rapping in high school, releasing socially conscious songs in his 20s on subjects ranging from Indian flatbread to colonialism. He has described himself as a “C-list rapper” following in the footsteps of his childhood heroes, including the indie-rap group Das Racist.

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The tax filings, shared with reporters Thursday, showed the bulk of Mamdani’s 2025 earnings came from his $131,296 salary as a state Assembly member. His wife netted an additional $10,010 for graphic design work. In total, they reported a joint income of roughly $145,000.

(With inputs from agencies)