Trump allies clash! Laura Loomer alleges insider trading by fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene

Laura Loomer, a staunch Donald Trump ally, right-wing extremist and political influencer, has accused Republican leader and fellow MAGA activist Marjorie Taylor Greene of insider trading.

Seemingly lashing out at Taylor Greene for her statements bashing American politicians for taking money from the Israeli lobby, known as AIPAC, Loomer alleged that the Republican is making money through insider trading.

AIPAC or the American Israel Public Affairs Committee is an influential lobby that promotes strong relations between the US and Israel. MTG, as she is known as in online spaces, has accused American politicians of being bought by alleged “foreign money”.

What did Laura Loomer allege? In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Loomer wrote: “I’m so tired of listening to Marjorie Taylor Greene yap about how she won’t be bought off by foreign funding. We all know she doesn’t need foreign funding, because she has insider trading.”

Loomer also attached a graphic purportedly showing Taylor Greene's net worth and trading history in millions of dollars.

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene? Marjorie Taylor Greene or MTG, as she is known as in online spaces, is an American far-right politician, who has been the US representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021.

Notably, Taylor Greene has diverged from the MAGA cohort before, criticising Israel's actions in Gaza and acknowledging organisations such as the United Nations calling it a genocide, and pushing for the release of the Epstein files.

Also Read | Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE: Trump to address Israeli Parliament shortly

Who is Laura Loomer? In her early 30s, Laura Loomer is a Florida-based right-wing extremist, political activist and influencer known for her controversial views and “incendiary” social media presence.

An unsuccessful political candidate who once described herself as a “proud Islamophobe”. The Guardian described her as “the white nationalist conspiracy theorist”.