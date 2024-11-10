With Donald Trump's 2024 election win, tensions are expected to rise with Elon Musk due to their conflicting desires for the spotlight. Kara Swisher warns that Musk's increasing ambitions and involvement in politics could create friction in Trump's administration and their potential collaborations.

Donald Trump wins US Elections 2024: A tech journalist has predicted that the relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump may soon hit a rocky patch, following Trump's victory in the US Elections. CNN journalist, Kara Swisher, believes that as Trump's political power grows, Elon Musk's increasing need for attention will create friction between the two.

Drawing a comparison to the cult classic Highlander, where "there can be only one," Swisher suggests that Trump will eventually be "irritated" by Musk’s desire for the spotlight.

Elon Musk's Ambitions for Donald Trump's Administration Elon Musk has long been an advocate for Donald Trump, often supporting the former president's initiatives in the public eye. Musk has floated the idea of overseeing government regulators, including those that govern his own companies.

One of Elon Musk's bold proposals includes the creation of a “Department of Government Efficiency" aimed at slashing the federal budget by $2 trillion.

While these plans are still vague, Elon Musk’s growing ambition could make him a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in Trump’s administration. This rising influence, however, could soon clash with Trump’s leadership style, potentially triggering a fallout.

Attention Seeker: Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump Swisher likens Elon Musk's desire for attention to that of Steve Bannon, who once played a pivotal role in Donald Trump's early days in politics.

However, Swisher believes Musk's need for the spotlight exceeds that of Bannon.

Kara Swisher said, “And in comparison for the need for attention between Bannon and Musk, Bannon looks like a kitty cat. Elon needs a lot of attention and Trump will be irritated by that."

This dynamic could create tension as Donald Trump is known for his desire to remain the centre of attention, a trait that Elon Musk's high-profile ventures and public persona may threaten.

Elon Musk’s Involvement in Global Diplomacy Another factor adding to the growing friction is Musk's involvement in high-level diplomacy.

Elon Musk was reportedly part of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an unprecedented role for a private individual.

CNN journalist Swisher described the idea of Elon Musk joining such a call as "insane," emphasising the unusual nature of Musk's role in shaping international affairs.

With Musk’s ambitions seemingly limitless, his increasing role in geopolitics may create a rift with US President-elect Trump.

The X-Truth Social Merger Swisher also made another intriguing prediction: the potential merger of Musk’s platform X (formerly Twitter) and Trump’s Truth Social.

Both platforms are important to their respective creators, but neither man has been willing to share the spotlight in the past.

Given both Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s track records, sharing control over any platform, let alone their own, would be fraught with difficulty. Their mutual desire for influence and control may lead to inevitable clashes, especially in the highly competitive social media environment.