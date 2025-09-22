Donald Trump and Elon Musk reuniting at Charlie Kirk funeral? New viral video spark netizen reactions

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were seen together for the first time in public since their highly publicized fallout earlier this year, during the memorial service for conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The service took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Sitting together behind bulletproof glass The two high-profile figures were seated in a private suite where President Trump and other officials were watching the memorial program from behind bulletproof glass. During the service, Trump and Musk were observed chatting and interacting, with social media posts from official White House accounts highlighting their exchange.

The fallout After a clear of show of admiration and respect for each other during elections, the Trump-Musk duo had a fallout. Since then they have not been seen together in public events.

Trump and Musk had been close allies for the first six months of his second term, with Musk serving as a special government employee overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Their public rift occurred in June after Musk criticized Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping domestic agenda bill. Musk left his position at the end of May, citing concerns over the national debt and expressing sharp criticism of the White House’s policies. Their fallout included a series of social media exchanges, and Trump reportedly threatened to cancel federal contracts with Musk’s companies.

First public appearance since the feud The memorial service marked the first time Trump and Musk were seen together publicly since Musk’s departure from his government role. While the two had reportedly spoken on the phone since their falling out, their appearance at the service suggested a temporary reconciliation or at least a cordial interaction in the context of honoring Kirk’s legacy.

Elon Musk earned a lot of ire from investors and social media communities for being away from Tesla before he announced his departure as head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).