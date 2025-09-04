Trump and Newsom escalate feud into meme war with edited videos, AI images, and taunts

The long-running feud between US President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a new turn — into a full-blown meme war. Over the past 24 hours, both leaders traded a flurry of edited videos and online jabs mocking each other across Truth Social and X.

Trump’s taunts on Truth Social On Wednesday, Trump posted multiple edited videos targeting Newsom. One clip depicted a man — his face replaced with Newsom’s — lightly hitting a punching bag stamped with Trump’s face while screaming.

In another post, Trump shared a video showing Newsom wearing a red “Trump 2028” cap and saying, “I wasn’t exaggerating when I said I received a Trump 2028 hat in the mail. These guys are not screwing around.”

Newsom fires back Newsom responded swiftly on X. One meme mocked Trump over recent speculation about his health, showing the President on the floor shouting, “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!” Another depicted the governor holding a toddler-sized Trump in a diaper, having a tantrum, while Newsom placed him behind bars.

Newsom also hit back at Trump’s earlier swipe questioning “what’s going on” with the governor’s hands during an Oval Office briefing. Trump had claimed there was “something wrong with him.” In response, Newsom posted a meme splicing Trump’s remarks with recent footage of his own bruised and makeup-covered hands — a nod to the President’s own unexplained hand bruising, which resurfaced during a press conference Tuesday.

AI-Generated jabs This is not the first time Newsom’s team has used digital media to needle the president. Earlier this month, they circulated AI-generated images of the governor on X, including one depicting him as a crowned monarch on the cover of Time magazine with the caption, “Long Live the King.” Another showed a muscular Newsom clutching the American flag, tagged “In Gavin We Trust.”

Political feud beyond memes The meme battle underscores a deeper political clash between Trump and Newsom. Newsom challenged Trump in court over his federalization of the California National Guard to quell protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The lawsuit argues that Trump acted without the governor’s consent, exceeding his constitutional authority. “The president is not a king and is not above the law,” Newsom declared.

Broader Democratic pushback While Democrats in Congress remain limited by Republican control of both chambers, governors like Newsom are taking visible steps to counter Trump’s influence at the state level. The meme war, though unconventional, highlights how the political fight between Trump and Democratic leaders is increasingly being waged online as well as in courtrooms.