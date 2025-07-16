Subscribe

Trump announces 19% tariff on Indonesian imports, says US gets free export access under new deal

President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with Indonesia that imposes a 19% tariff on Indonesian exports to the US, while eliminating tariffs and trade barriers on American goods headed to Indonesia.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published16 Jul 2025, 01:05 AM IST
Advertisement
The US-Indonesia pact mirrors a recent deal with Vietnam and signals more pressure on trading partners to comply with US demands—or face higher tariffs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
The US-Indonesia pact mirrors a recent deal with Vietnam and signals more pressure on trading partners to comply with US demands—or face higher tariffs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed a new trade agreement with Indonesia that includes a 19% tariff on Indonesian goods entering the United States, part of a broader push by the administration to renegotiate trade deals and slash the US trade deficit. The deal also includes significant commitments from Indonesia to purchase American goods, according to Trump.

Advertisement

"Indonesia will pay the United States a 19% Tariff on all Goods they export to us, while U.S. Exports to Indonesia are to be Tariff and Non Tariff Barrier FREE," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that the US would gain full access to Indonesian markets. He claimed on Truth Social that Indonesia had agreed to purchase $15 billion in US energy products, $4.5 billion in agricultural goods, and 50 Boeing jets—though no timeline for these transactions was provided.

A new trade approach before August 1 deadline

The Indonesia deal mirrors a recent framework agreement with Vietnam and is part of Trump’s strategy to impose higher tariffs unless countries strike bilateral trade deals with the US. The administration has set an August 1 deadline after which most US import tariffs will increase unless agreements are reached.

Advertisement

Trump had earlier warned Indonesia of a possible 32% tariff unless a deal was reached. Similar letters were sent to over two dozen countries, including Canada, Japan, and Brazil, proposing tariffs ranging from 20% to 50%, including a 50% levy on copper.

Indonesia responds

In Jakarta, Susiwijono Moegiarso, a senior official with Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, confirmed that the two countries are preparing a joint statement detailing the tariff levels and associated trade arrangements. “We will inform [the public] soon,” he told Reuters via text message.

While Indonesia is not a top-15 US trading partner, trade has grown steadily. In 2024, total bilateral trade reached just under $40 billion, with the US. running a goods trade deficit of nearly $18 billion. Indonesia's top exports to the US include palm oil, footwear, electronics, rubber, tires, and frozen shrimp.

Advertisement

As Trump's tariff deadline looms, global markets are watching closely. The White House has so far secured limited deals with the UK, Vietnam, a partial tariff truce with China, and now Indonesia—while major trading blocs like the EU brace for an all-out trade war.

Also Read | Trump Budget cuts target $8.3B in foreign aid, $1.1B from public broadcasting
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump announces 19% tariff on Indonesian imports, says US gets free export access under new deal
Read Next Story