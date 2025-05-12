Donald Trump announces 59% cuts in US prescription drug prices, one day after new pharma policy

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, May 12, that the US government is reducing prescription drug prices by 59 per cent, one day after he announced the new US pharmaceutical policy.

On Sunday, President Trump announced that he is planning to sign an executive order which will reduce the US prescription drug prices with immediate effect.

“DRUG PRICES TO BE CUT BY 59%, PLUS! Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and all other costs, DOWN. NO INFLATION!!! LOVE, DJT,” said Donald Trump in his post on Truth Social.

Trump's Pharma Executive Order US President Donald Trump said that he would sign the executive order at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 12, which will bring the new US pharmaceutical policy into effect.

According to the news agency AFP's report, the US drug prices were set to be brought down between 30 and 80 per cent, as Trump plans to institute a “Most Favoured Nation's” policy which will pin the cost of the drugs sold in the United States to the lowest price paid by other nations for the same drug.