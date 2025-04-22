Donald Trump and First Lady Melania to attend Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 21) that he and First Lady Melania Trump would attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

“Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced the death, saying, “The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus,” Farrell added, “we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God.”

A history of health struggles The pontiff had a long-standing history of respiratory issues. He had been hospitalised in mid-February with bronchitis that later developed into double pneumonia. He returned to the Vatican in March after a 38-day stay—his longest hospitalization during his 12-year papacy.

Francis’ final public appearance was on Easter Sunday (April 20), where he gave a blessing and greeted the crowd in St. Peter’s Square from his popemobile.

Final days and controversies Just a day before his passing, Pope Francis met with US Vice President JD Vance in what the Vatican called a “cordial” meeting. Vance, a recent Catholic convert, had previously clashed with the pope on social media following Francis’ criticism of Trump’s proposed immigration policies. In January, Francis had called Trump’s deportation plan a “disgrace.”

Funeral and burial plans A date for the funeral is yet to be announced. The Vatican said Pope Francis had requested a modest burial in the underground tomb of St. Mary Major Basilica—home to his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary, to whom he was deeply devoted.

Vatican begins mourning The first public commemoration was held Monday evening with a Rosary prayer in St. Peter’s Square led by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti. The pope’s body will be transferred to the Domus Santa Marta chapel, his residence, where Vatican officials will offer their final respects.

A legacy of compassion Pope Francis was the first Latin American pontiff in history. Known for his humility, concern for the poor, and emphasis on compassion, he drew praise globally—but also controversy, particularly from conservatives.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized,” Cardinal Farrell said in tribute.

