Donald Trump announces Matthew Whitaker as US Ambassador to NATO

US President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Matthew G Whitaker, former Acting Attorney General, as the United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
In a statement released on Wednesday (November 20), Trump praised Whitaker as a “strong warrior and loyal patriot” capable of advancing and defending US interests on the global stage.
Whitaker, who hails from Iowa, brings extensive legal and governmental experience to the role. Trump emphasized Whitaker’s commitment to strengthening alliances with NATO partners while addressing threats to global peace and stability. “He will put AMERICA FIRST,” Trump stated, expressing full confidence in Whitaker’s ability to represent the United States with “strength, integrity, and unwavering dedication.”
In his statement, Trump underscored Whitaker’s mission to uphold the principles of “peace through strength” and ensure that US interests are prioritized within NATO’s framework.
Whitaker has an impressive resume. He served as Acting Attorney General of the United States from November 2018 to February 2019, following his tenure as US Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. A graduate of the University of Iowa, Whitaker holds a Bachelor of Arts, an MBA, and a Juris Doctor (J.D.). He was also an accomplished student-athlete, earning the Big Ten Medal of Honor for his contributions both on and off the football field.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess