Donald Trump announces Matthew Whitaker as US Ambassador to NATO

  • Donald Trump has named former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as the US Ambassador to NATO, praising him as a 'strong warrior' committed to advancing America’s interests and strengthening alliances.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Ex-Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, known for his legal expertise and patriotism, has been nominated by Donald Trump as NATO Ambassador (File Photo by AFP)
Ex-Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, known for his legal expertise and patriotism, has been nominated by Donald Trump as NATO Ambassador (File Photo by AFP)

 

US President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Matthew G Whitaker, former Acting Attorney General, as the United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In a statement released on Wednesday (November 20), Trump praised Whitaker as a “strong warrior and loyal patriot” capable of advancing and defending US interests on the global stage.

Key appointment for NATO relations

Whitaker, who hails from Iowa, brings extensive legal and governmental experience to the role. Trump emphasized Whitaker’s commitment to strengthening alliances with NATO partners while addressing threats to global peace and stability. “He will put AMERICA FIRST,” Trump stated, expressing full confidence in Whitaker’s ability to represent the United States with “strength, integrity, and unwavering dedication.”

Focus on US priorities

In his statement, Trump underscored Whitaker’s mission to uphold the principles of “peace through strength” and ensure that US interests are prioritized within NATO’s framework.

 

Professional and academic background

Whitaker has an impressive resume. He served as Acting Attorney General of the United States from November 2018 to February 2019, following his tenure as US Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa. A graduate of the University of Iowa, Whitaker holds a Bachelor of Arts, an MBA, and a Juris Doctor (J.D.). He was also an accomplished student-athlete, earning the Big Ten Medal of Honor for his contributions both on and off the football field.

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 10:32 PM IST
