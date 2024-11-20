Donald Trump announces Matthew Whitaker as US Ambassador to NATO

US President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Matthew G Whitaker, former Acting Attorney General, as the United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In a statement released on Wednesday (November 20), Trump praised Whitaker as a “strong warrior and loyal patriot” capable of advancing and defending US interests on the global stage.

Key appointment for NATO relations Whitaker, who hails from Iowa, brings extensive legal and governmental experience to the role. Trump emphasized Whitaker’s commitment to strengthening alliances with NATO partners while addressing threats to global peace and stability. “He will put AMERICA FIRST,” Trump stated, expressing full confidence in Whitaker’s ability to represent the United States with “strength, integrity, and unwavering dedication.”

Focus on US priorities In his statement, Trump underscored Whitaker’s mission to uphold the principles of “peace through strength” and ensure that US interests are prioritized within NATO’s framework.

