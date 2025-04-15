Donald Trump hails NVIDIA’s $500 billion ‘exclusive’ investment in US: ‘Very big and exciting news’

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on April 15 to announce what he called a “very big and exciting” commitment from tech giant NVIDIA — a $500 billion investment to build AI supercomputers exclusively in the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “NVIDIA COMMITS 500 BILLION DOLLARS TO BUILD A.I. SUPERCOMPUTERS, PLUS, IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY. This is very big and exciting news.”

He added that his administration would ensure all necessary permits are fast-tracked: “All necessary permits will be expedited and quickly delivered to NVIDIA, as they will to all companies committing to be part of the Golden Age of America!”

Golden age of America Trump’s post ties the alleged investment into a broader campaign narrative about revitalising American manufacturing and tech supremacy. His use of the phrase “Golden Age of America” echoes his past promises to bring jobs and innovation back to US soil, especially in high-tech sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and supercomputing.

The company's will be carried out in partnership with global heavyweights like TSMC, Foxconn, and Wistron, the company said.

Key projects across US States The plan includes:

Production of Nvidia’s Blackwell AI chips at TSMC’s Phoenix, Arizona factory.

Supercomputer manufacturing at new plants in Texas, which Foxconn and Wistron aim to ramp up within 12 to 15 months.

The announcement signals a deepening commitment to domestic chipmaking at a time when the US government is offering policy support — and tariff threats — to encourage local production. Advertisement

Huang: “Boosting rupply chain resiliency” In a statement, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the strategic benefits of domestic manufacturing: “Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

The company said the initiative will lead to the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs in the coming decades, boosting local economies and securing supply chains against global disruptions.

Nvidia’s move echoes that of Apple, which in February committed to investing $500 billion in the US, including plans for an AI server plant in Texas.

Aligning with Washington Though most of Nvidia’s chips are currently made in Taiwan, the company’s strategic pivot to US-based manufacturing aligns it with other tech firms seeking to avoid trade penalties while benefiting from federal incentives.