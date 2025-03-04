Donald Trump announces reciprocal tariffs starting April 2

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2. The new tariffs are set to target imports from countries that have levied high duties on US goods, aiming to level the playing field and protect American industries.

In mid-February, Trump unveiled the new reciprocal trade policy aimed at restoring fairness in global trade. Under this policy, he said the United States will impose tariffs on imports that match those of other countries. Trump stated that the US will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning the tariffs will mirror those imposed by other nations—no more, no less.

Trump also addressed countries with Value-Added Tax (VAT) systems, which he considers more punitive than traditional tariffs. Under the new policy, he had said these countries will face reciprocal treatment, with the US matching their VAT charges as tariffs on US goods.

Trump had also made it clear that the US will not tolerate countries attempting to bypass tariffs by sending goods through third nations. This tactic, he said, harms the US economy and will be closely monitored. Also, the US will target subsidies, non-monetary tariffs, and trade barriers that restrict US businesses and products from entering foreign markets.

Trump had emphasised that if other countries believe US tariffs are too high, they can reduce or eliminate their tariffs against the US. This move is intended to encourage other nations to adjust their trade policies to ensure more balanced and fair economic relations. Importantly, Trump clarified that no tariffs would be applied to goods produced within the United States.

The announcement of reciprocal tariffs is expected to further intensify trade tensions, particularly with countries that have maintained high tariffs on US goods. Trump’s administration has consistently focused on reshaping trade agreements to prioritize American interests, and the introduction of reciprocal tariffs marks the next phase of this approach.

The announcement comes on the day when Trump also unveiled new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, signaling a tougher stance on trade with the two North American nations. The tariffs will impose a 25% tax on a range of goods, effective March 4. The tariffs are set to take effect, with no negotiations or deals on the table to prevent their implementation, he affirmed.

China imports facing increased tariffs Trump also confirmed a 10% increase in tariffs on Chinese imports, raising the levies to a new rate of 20%. This decision is part of Trump’s continued effort to address the trade imbalance between the US and China.

Imposition of tariffs on agricultural products In addition to the tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, Trump announced new tariffs on agricultural products. These tariffs will affect imports of key agricultural items. The move is intended to shield American farmers from the economic impacts of foreign imports.

Understanding reciprocal tariffs Reciprocal tariffs refer to the practice of imposing tariffs on imported goods from a specific country in response to similar tariffs that that country has placed on goods from the imposing nation. The idea behind reciprocal tariffs is to create a balance in trade by ensuring that both countries are subject to the same level of duties on each other’s products. These tariffs are often used to pressure a trading partner into lowering their own tariffs or to retaliate against unfair trade practices.

Reciprocal tariffs are typically used as a strategy to: Level the playing field: If one country imposes higher tariffs on a certain product, reciprocal tariffs act as a countermeasure to prevent unfair trade imbalances.

Retaliate against unfair practices: Countries may use reciprocal tariffs to retaliate against practices they view as damaging to their industries, such as subsidies or anti-competitive behaviors by the other nation.

Encourage Trade Negotiations: By imposing tariffs in response to a trade imbalance, countries hope to encourage the targeted nation to negotiate and reduce their tariffs in order to avoid the ongoing imposition of retaliatory tariffs.

Impact on trade relations While reciprocal tariffs can bring countries closer to an equitable trade arrangement, they often lead to heightened tensions between trading partners. The imposition of these tariffs can disrupt supply chains, increase prices for consumers, and potentially lead to further retaliatory measures, escalating into a trade war.