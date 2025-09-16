Trump announces second US strike on Venezuelan drug-trafficking vessel, warns, ‘We are hunting you’

The Trump administration carried out a second military strike on Monday targeting what it described as a Venezuelan drug-trafficking vessel, killing three men, two weeks after a previous strike that killed 11.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Monday (September 15) that American forces conducted a “SECOND Kinetic Strike” targeting violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists operating in the SOUTHCOM area.

Trump wrote: "This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility."

Strike details According to Trump, the operation took place in international waters while the targeted Venezuelan narcoterrorists were transporting illegal narcotics to the United States, which he described as “A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!”

He added that the strike resulted in the deaths of three male terrorists and that no US forces were harmed: "The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike."

Advertisement

National security message Trump framed the strike as part of a broader effort to protect US national security and interests, issuing a stern warning to traffickers: "BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU!"

He emphasized the long-term impact of cartel operations on American communities: "The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER."

The statement comes amid heightened attention on US efforts to combat drug trafficking in Latin America and protect domestic communities from the consequences of illegal narcotics.

The post featured a video showing a vessel rocking on the waves in unknown waters before being engulfed by a massive fireball.

Advertisement

Previous strike A previous strike two weeks ago killed 11.

The September 6 operation destroyed a Venezuelan speedboat in the Caribbean, marking a sharp escalation in President Donald Trump's hardline approach to Latin America. Officials said the strike was aimed at stemming the flow of narcotics into the United States.

Advertisement

Military build-up in the region The latest strike adds to an already significant US military presence in the southern Caribbean, fulfilling Trump’s campaign pledge to crack down on drug-trafficking networks operating near US borders. The move coincided with reports of an F-35 fighter jet deployment to the area.

Venezuelan provocations The escalation follows a “highly provocative” manoeuvre by Venezuelan fighter jets near a US Navy warship last Thursday, which Pentagon officials condemned. Trump warned: "If they do put us in a dangerous position, they’ll be shot down."

Targeting Tren de Aragua Trump has alleged that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro oversees Tren de Aragua, a violent criminal organisation designated a foreign terrorist group by the US in February. The Maduro government, however, claims the gang was dismantled in a 2023 prison raid and denies ongoing connections with the state, AP reported.

Advertisement