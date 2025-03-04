Donald Trump announces tariffs on Canada and Mexico, effective March 4

US President Donald Trump has announced that tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will take effect starting Tuesday. The move is part of his broader strategy to protect American industries and address concerns over trade imbalances.

While Trump has not specified the exact percentage for all goods, previous statements indicated a 25% tariff on certain imports, including steel and aluminum, along with potential duties on agricultural products, automobiles, and raw materials such as lumber and copper.

Trump has framed the tariffs as a necessary step to support American manufacturing and counter economic disadvantages. He also tied the policy to border security concerns, stating that Canada and Mexico must do more to address illegal migration and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl.

Advertisement