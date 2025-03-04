US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Monday (March 3) that new tariffs on imported agricultural products will take effect on April 2, urging American farmers to ramp up domestic production.

“To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States,” Trump wrote. “Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun!”

Impact on domestic agriculture The proposed tariffs are expected to raise the cost of imported agricultural goods, potentially benefiting US farmers by increasing demand for locally produced crops and livestock. However, they may also lead to possible trade tensions with agricultural exporters.

Trump’s announcement signals a renewed focus on domestic production and economic protectionism. While his statement did not specify which agricultural products would be affected.



Trump expands tariff policy

Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports and is planning additional duties on various sectors, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, and copper. Trump claims the measures aim to protect US industries and strengthen American manufacturing.

Economic risks amid inflation concerns Trump’s tariff expansion comes at a time when inflation remains a pressing issue for the US economy. The potential for higher costs on imported goods raises concerns about increased consumer prices, supply chain disruptions, and potential retaliation from trading partners.