Donald Trump announces trade deal with South Korea, setting 15% tariff rate

US-South Korea Trade Deal: Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a trade deal with South Korea, setting a 15 per cent tariff on goods imported from Seoul, adding that the US will not pay a tariff on its exports to the country.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has agreed to a Full and Complete Trade Deal with the Republic of Korea,” Trump announced in a post on Truth Social.

What are the features of US-South Korea trade deal? Under the deal, South Korea will pay US tariffs of 15 per cent.

“We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15%. America will not be charged a Tariff,” Trump said.

The trade deal features a similar investment that was pledged by Japan in a successful bid to lower its threatened tariffs.

“The Deal is that South Korea will give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President,” Trump said.

The US South Korea trade deal comes hours ahead of Trump tariffs taking effect on August 1.

Under the US South Korea trade deal, Seoul will also purchase $100 billion in LNG or other energy products, Trump announced.

Announcing more features of the trade deal with South Korea, Trump said, "…further, South Korea has agreed to invest a large sum of money for their Investment purposes. This sum will be announced within the next two weeks when the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, comes to the White House for a Bilateral Meeting."

The 15 per cent tariff rate is the culmination of months of trade talks and helps Seoul — the US' sixth-biggest trading partner — avert a 25 per cent levy as well as other penalties, as announced for countries like India.

“It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American product including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc,” the US President said.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Lee called the deal "the first major trade challenge" since his administration took power, adding: "We have overcome a major hurdle."

“Through this deal, the government has eliminated uncertainty surrounding export conditions and ensured that US tariffs on our exports are either lower than or equal to those imposed on our major trade competitors,” Lee said.