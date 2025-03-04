President Donald Trump announced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will invest $100 billion in the United States. The move marks one of the largest foreign investments in American semiconductor manufacturing and is expected to strengthen the US position in the global chip industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s latest investment will add to its existing $65 billion commitments and will be used to build five state-of-the-art fabrication facilities, Trump announced at a White House event alongside TSMC CEO C.C. Wei.

TSMC, the world’s leading semiconductor producer, has been expanding its presence in the US to counter supply chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical risks. The investment will fund the construction of new fabrication plants, also known as fabs, aimed at increasing domestic chip production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

Trump has long emphasized bringing high-tech manufacturing jobs back to the US and reducing reliance on China and other foreign chip producers.

Economic and geopolitical implications The massive investment is expected to create thousands of high-tech jobs and bolster US national security by ensuring a more stable domestic supply of critical chips used in everything from smartphones to military equipment.