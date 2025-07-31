Trump announces US-Pakistan deal to develop ‘massive’ oil reserves, talks tariff relief for allies

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the United States has reached a deal with Pakistan to jointly develop the country’s “massive oil reserves,” in what he described as a major energy partnership.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote on Tuesday.

According to Trump, the partnership is still in the early stages, with a leading oil company yet to be selected. “We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership,” he stated, offering no further details about which firms are under consideration or the terms of the agreement.

In a notable aside, Trump floated the possibility of expanded regional trade: “Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

While the post did not include any specifics on timelines or scale, it marks a rare public statement on prospective US-Pakistan energy collaboration.

Buzy day at White House Trump also claimed the White House was actively engaged in trade negotiations with multiple countries on Tuesday. “We are very busy in the White House today working on Trade Deals,” he wrote, suggesting that a flurry of international outreach was underway.

South Korea trade talks Trump mentioned an upcoming meeting with a South Korean trade delegation, noting the country currently faces a 25% tariff. “South Korea is right now at a 25% Tariff, but they have an offer to buy down those Tariffs,” he stated. “I will be interested in hearing what that offer is,” suggesting openness to a potential tariff rollback, contingent on concessions from Seoul.

More tariff reduction offers coming in According to Trump, other unnamed countries have also signaled interest in negotiating lower tariffs. “Likewise, other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction,” he wrote, arguing that such deals “will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way.”

Trump concluded by saying, “A full report will be released at the appropriate time,” suggesting more details may follow on the proposed trade shifts.