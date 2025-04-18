Donald Trump answers if he ever said ‘Europeans are parasites’, Giorgia Meloni jumps to his defence: WATCH

During his meeting with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday, US President Donald Trump was asked whether he had previously called Europeans “parasites”.

"Have you ever said that the Europeans are parasites?" Meloni repeated the reporter's questions.

Trump responded, "I never said that, I don’t really know what you’re talking about.”

Meloni then “jumped to” Trump's defense, saying “He didn't say it.”

Donald Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday to discuss the chances of cutting a tariff deal for the European Union.

The two leaders held a press conference at the Oval Office in Washington, Georgia Meloni said, “The goal for me is to Make the West Great Again. I think we can do it together.”

Trump tariffs Meloni was the first leader from Europe to visit Trump since he slapped 20 percent tariffs on EU exports, which he has since suspended for 90 days.

Trump earlier paused the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on more 75 countries, including the EU and India, claiming those countries have agreed to engage in trade discussions with the US.

In response, the EU also put the retaliatory tariffs on hold for 90 days to give time for negotiations with Washington.

Trump expressed confidence in reaching a trade deal with the European Union (EU) before the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends.

At a bilateral lunch with Meloni, Trump told reporters, “There'll be a trade deal. 100 per cent. Why you think there won't be? Of course, there'll be a trade deal.”

Meloni also confirmed that Trump has accepted an official invitation to visit Rome in the "near future." "The goal for me is to make the West great again, and I think we can do it together," Meloni said.