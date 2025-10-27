Trump to meet Kim Jong Un? US President revives North Korea outreach, says ‘I’d love to’

US President Donald Trump said he would consider extending his current Asia trip to include a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump said, “I’d love to meet with him, if he’d like to meet,” noting that he had “got along great with Kim Jong Un” during his first term.
When asked if he would lengthen his stay in South Korea, Trump responded, “It’s our last stop, so it’s pretty easy to do.”
Nuclear diplomacy long stalled since the collapse of talks in 2019. North Korea has continued to strengthen its weapons programs and now insists the United States must recognize it as a nuclear state before negotiations can resume.
Trump and Kim last met at the Demilitarized Zone in 2019 after earlier engagement faltered over disagreements on sanctions relief. Trump has repeatedly said he remains interested in reviving talks, though Pyongyang has signaled little willingness to return under their conditions.
The potential talk about Kim summit comes as Trump arrived in Japan, the second stop on his three-country Asia tour. He met Emperor Naruhito and will next hold a bilateral meeting with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Trump began his trip in Malaysia, where he attended the ASEAN annual meeting and presided over a ceasefire signing between Thailand and Cambodia. He has taken credit for helping mediate the agreement.
The final leg of the visit will place Trump in South Korea, where he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told NBC News he expects both sides to reach a deal to avoid Trump’s threatened 100 percent US tariffs on Chinese goods. The move is meant to pressure Beijing over recent curbs on rare earth exports.